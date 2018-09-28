Hess Lawn Mower Header
NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING of HOPKINS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS COURT

4 hours ago

 

 

 

TIME:                   9:00 A.M.

DATE:                   Monday, October 1, 2018

PLACE:                In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX.

 

  1. Invocation
  2. Pledge Of Allegiance To The Flag

 

  1. AMERICAN FLAG:
  2. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And ”

 

The Following Items Will Be Considered By Commissioners’ Court For Discussion And/Or Action: The Court May Go Into Executive Session To Discuss Legal And/Or Personnel Matters.

 

ORDER OF BUSINESS

 

  • The Court To Declare A Quorum
  • Consent
    1. Approve Previous Meeting

a)         No Minutes

  1. Approval Of Utility Easements, Burial Of Telephone Cables And Construction Of Water Distribution Facilities:
    1. The Court To Consider Approving A Request From Farmers Electric Cooperative, Inc. To Construct Electrical Power Distribution Facilities Across County Road 4508, Which Is Located 215 Feet West Of CR 4508 In Hopkins County, Texas.
  • The Court To Consider Citizens
  • Other County
  • The Court To Consider Approving Budget Amendments And Line Item
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Payment Of Bills, Revenues And Expenses, Payroll And Financial
  • The Court To Consider Approving
  • The Court To Consider Accepting
  • The Court To Consider
  • The Court Will Consider And Act On Personnel
  • The Court To Consider Disposal Of Asset
  • The Court To Approve Resolutions And
    1. Proclamation – Hopkins County Beef Day
  • The Court To

 

