November At Cooper Lake State Park

Experience November’s Transition at Cooper Lake State Park!

Cooper, TX— November is a particular month during the fall season with leaf colors at peak beauty, several warm sunny days perfect for fishing and hiking, and a few clear cold nights just as perfect for a roaring campfire. During November, we are presenting a total of 28 programs focused on family fun and learning about our natural world. Our highlighted program topics for November are Astronomy, Archery, and Dutch Oven Cooking, plus guided hikes!

All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.

Fish from the bank, off our pier, fishing wall, or rent a kayak and try your luck along the shoreline. Fish attractors have been placed around the Doctor’s Creek floating fishing pier and the fishing wall at South Sulphur to help increase fishing success. Commonly caught are crappie, bluegill, bass, and catfish at both park units.

Fishing licenses are not required if you are fishing from the bank or fishing pier at Cooper Lake State Park .

Other popular activities are hiking our trails or just resting under a giant Post Oaktree or camping at one of our tree-canopied campsites. Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle happens with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is last for 12 months. Buy your pass and let your Texas adventure begin!

For more information on this or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur (903)-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek (903) 395-3100).

Doctors Creek Unit (Northside of Cooper Lake – Delta County)

Nov 1– 9 pm – Campfire Stories (Join around the campfire for snacks and stories.)

Nov 2– 9 am – Kayaking 101 (Learn to Kayak and enjoy the lake in a whole new way.) Reservation required.

Nov 2- 1 pm – Volunteer Day (Help your state park be the best it can be!)

Nov 3– 10 am – Mushy Hike (Autumn rains bring out mushroom brains! Learn to ID on a guided hike.)

Nov 8– 9 pm – Campfire Stories (Join around the campfire for snacks and stories.)

Nov 9– 11 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’ (Sample and learn the old style, outdoor cooking)

Nov 15– 6 pm – Night Hike (It’s creepy, it’s crawly, but it’s also so much more! Learn to appreciate real nightlife.)

Nov 16– 10 am – Formation Station (How are fossils created? Do you have what it takes? Take to the road of fossilization with a ranger!)

Nov 17– 3 pm – Critter Corner (Stop in for stories, science, and props!)

Nov 22– 6 pm – Starry Hike (Navigate the stars and enjoy the dark skies.)

Nov 23– 2 pm – Hike with a Homeless Dog (Help our shelter friends enjoy a peculiar walk.)

Nov 24– 7 pm – Starry Eyed & Star-crossed (Join a ranger for stellar stories of the night sky.)

Nov 29– 3 pm – Turkey Trot (Work off that Thanksgiving turkey as you strut through the park.)

Nov 29– 9 pm – Campfire Stories (Join around the campfire for snacks and stories.)

Nov 30– 3 pm – Leaf No Trace (Learn all about fall in the park and create cool leaf art!)

South Sulphur Unit (Southside of Cooper Lake – Hopkins County)

Nov 1– 7 pm – Starry Hike (Navigate the stars and enjoy the dark skies.)

Nov 2– 3 pm – Skins & Skulls (Check out these noggins to learn about our wildlife!)

Nov 3– 4 pm – Afternoon Tea (Join a ranger for a sip of specialty tea and some relaxing art in the park.)

Nov 8– 6 pm – Night Hike (It’s creepy, it’s crawly, but it’s also so much more! Learn to appreciate real nightlife.)

Nov 9– 3 pm – Archery (Want to be the next Katniss? Start right in your park with a ranger)

Nov 15– 9 pm – Campfire Stories (Join around the campfire for snacks and stories.)

Nov 16– 3 pm – Archery (Want to be the next Katniss? Start right in your park with a ranger)

Nov 17– 10 am – Take a Hike Day (Celebrate wellness on a quick hike through the park)

Nov 22– 9 pm – Campfire Stories (Join around the campfire for snacks and stories.)

Nov 23– 10 am – Hike with a Homeless Dog (Help our shelter friends enjoy a special walk.)

Nov 24– 3 pm – The Scoop on Poop (Do you know whose scat? Can you recreate that? Get the scoop!)

Nov 29– 6 pm – Starry Hike (Navigate the stars and enjoy the dark skies.)

Nov 30– 11 am – Dutch Oven Cookin’ (Sample and learn the old style, outdoor cooking)

No need to register, show up!

Events and programs are subject weather and if canceled, and an update is on our Facebook. Please contact the park staff for more information and the latest updates.