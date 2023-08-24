November Bond Election For $9.3 Million

At this week’s board meeting, Chapel Hill ISD’s Board of Trustees ratified a bond election of $9.3 million to be presented to the community for consideration on the November ballot. This pivotal step was extensive efforts initiated by the Long Range Planning Committee over two years ago. The dedicated committee facilitated a collective action involving students, parents, staff, and community members who worked to thoroughly examine and prioritize the district’s most pressing facility needs.

The proposal addresses these key areas:

Elementary Gym

Early Childhood Classrooms

Ag. Mech Education Expansion

Secure Junior High Entrance