The Novice Volunteer Fire Department on FM 195 is having an “All You Can Eat Chili Supper” on Friday from Noon until 8:00 pm. They’ll have hot, medium, and mild chili, stew, beans, cornbread, hot dogs, Frito pies and homemade desserts. The cost is $8.00 for Adults, $5.00 for children 4-11 and children under the age of four are free.