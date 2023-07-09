Now $650 Million

(CNN) – The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $650 million after no one matched all six winning numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43, and 18.

Although no one won the jackpot, three tickets from California, Colorado, and Illinois won $1 million each.

The jackpot currently ranks as the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot. If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll get an annuitized prize worth an estimated $650 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $328.3 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19. The next drawing is Monday. A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.