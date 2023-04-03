Nowitski Voted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki received one of basketball’s most significant honors after they elected him to the Basketball Hall of Fame. The 14-time All-Star played his entire 21-year career in Dallas and led the Mavs to their only championship in 2011. Other 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame members include Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade, San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, former Lakers great Pau Gasol, and WNBA star and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.