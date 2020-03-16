Nowitzki’s Muddy Adventure Plus New NFL CBA Announced in Today’s Sports Update

On Friday afternoon UIL announced they were suspending all extracurricular activities until March 29th due to concerns from Covid-19. The plan as if right now is to resume on March 30th.

On Sunday afternoon, former Dallas Maverick superstar Dirk Nowitzki sent former teammate Deron Williams a text asking If Williams was in quarantine. Dirk got his minivan stuck in the mud and needed Williams to pull him out.

The NFL Players Association approved the new collective bargaining agreement through the 2030 season.

Last Wednesday, NCAA president Mark Emmert believed college sports’ governing body would still be able to stage men’s and women’s basketball tournaments without fans in attendance. Eighteen hours later, Emmert and 20 members of the board of governors, including 14 university presidents, voted to unanimously cancel the basketball tournaments. It also included other NCAA championships.

Sunday, the Lone Star Conference announced today the cancellation of all competition for the remainder of the spring season. The announcement aligns with the recent NCAA decision to cancel all spring championship events due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.

Not applying to schools or business, the CDC Sunday recommends no gatherings of 50+ people for the next eight weeks.

This Date in Sports History

On this day in 1900, Ban Johnson, after presiding over a meeting of baseball owners, announced that the new American League would begin play in April with teams in Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

And in 1997, the Dallas Stars defeated the Pittsburg Penguins 6-2. Mike Modano opened the scoring with his 31st of the year. The Stars also got goals from Darryl Sydor, Benoit Hogue, Greg Adams, Jamie Langenbrunner and Neal Broten.