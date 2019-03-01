NTCC Agriculture Department

NTCC Ag students have been working hard on the farm to prepare for Spring Fest, which includes a plant sale.

The Northeast Texas Community College Agriculture Department is planning its third annual Spring Fest at the NTCC Farm. The event will be held March 29-30 at the NTCC ag complex and farm located at 2886 FM 1735 Mount Pleasant (across from the main campus).

Each year this event serves as an open “farm” to invite the community to come out and enjoy a day at the Sustainable Market Farm that the staff and students work hard to operate.

“We were so thrilled last year to host our friends and guests for the day that we decided to offer two days for opportunities to see our gardens, greenhouses, goats, and geese,” René McCracken, NTCC Ag Director, said.

In conjunction with the open farm, there will be booth spaces available for arts, crafts, and other yard sale items. Lastly, the annual spring plant sale will feature some of your favorite vegetable plants ready to get growing in your garden. For more information, contact McCracken at 903-434-8267.