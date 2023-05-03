NTCC Alumni Dinner And Fudraiser

NTCC Alumni Dinner & Fundraiser

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team will host it’s Second Annual Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser on Saturday, May 6, at The Pavilion Becky and Buddy McCollum Events Center on the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Grounds.

The evening will start at 5:30 pm with a Social Hour. Texas Road House will cater the event, with the meal beginning at 6:30 pm and then a live auction, music, and dancing.

Live Auction items include half and whole beef processing, Custom Cooler with leather, Smarty Custom Cooler, Best Ever Pad and Goodie Bag, a Toy Aussie Puppy, and many more options. Priefert’s has once again added to the auction with Two Gold Buckle Tickets to Round 2 of the 2023 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, which includes a two-night stay at the South Point Hotel and Casino.

There will be a silent auction and dessert auction as well. The event is open to the public, with tickets available online through the NTCC Athletics website, www.ntcceagles.com, under the Online Ticket Sales, or you can download the Hometown Fan app and purchase them on the app. Tickets are $50 per single ticket or $40 when you buy two or more.

Anyone interested in the NTCC Rodeo program or just a ran of Rodeo and the Western way of life is welcome to attend.