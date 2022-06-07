NTCC Athletic Training At Mt Pleasant Rodeo

NTCC Athletic Training Works Mount Pleasant Rodeo

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics partnered with the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association to provide Sports Medicine Coverage for the 58th Annual MPRA Rodeo held June 1-4, 2022, in Mount Pleasant.

NTCC Rodeo and Bo Rester, Chairman of the MPRA, have worked hard to ensure the Northeast Texas Rodeo Team has an excellent Rodeo program and facilities to host Rodeos and other events. In doing so, we wanted to give back to the Rodeo Association and provide Sports Medicine Coverage. The MPRA has put on the Rodeo for 58 years and up their game by moving it to the Pro Rodeo Level, becoming an official Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA Rodeo). In making this move, it was essential to provide the contestants with top-notch access to health care if needed.

NTCC Athletic Trainer, Justin Hargrove, coordinated the Sports Medicine coverage for the Rodeo. Justin was able to bring the NTCC Mobile Athletic Training Room Trailer to the event to serve as a place to do treatments and evaluations for the contestants. Hargrove also coordinated a staff of Athletic Trainers and a Physician to work alongside Titus Regional Medical Center EMS to take care of the athletes. In addition, Dr. Michael Pappas from Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at Titus and area Athletic Trainers with extensive backgrounds in Professional Rodeo Coverage came together to keep the athletes safe.

We look forward to continuing this great partnership between NTCC Athletics and the MPRA in the years to come. Northeast Texas Community College will host its annual Rodeo on October 21-22, 2022, at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena. More information will come closer to the event.