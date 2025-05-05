NTCC Baseball Advances

Eagle Baseball Sweeps Navarro to Earn Second Seed in Regional Tournament

The Northeast Texas Community College Eagles finished the regular season by sweeping Navarro College three games to zero, earning the second seed in the Region 14 postseason tournament South Bracket.

NTCC won Game 1 of the series on Tuesday at Northeast 13-9 and then headed to Corsicana on Saturday to finish the regular season and earn the sweep with a tight 3-2 win in Game 2 and a 9-4 win in Game 3.

The Eagles finished the regular season in second place in the North Division of Region 14. They will join fellow North Division opponent Paris Junior College in Brenham to face Blinn College and Wharton Junior College.

NTCC will take on Wharton College at 6:00 pm on Thursday, while Blinn College and Paris Junior College will battle it out at 2:00 pm. Winners of both contests will play on Friday at 6:00 pm, while the losers will face each other at 2:00 pm on Friday in the double elimination tournament.

The South bracket winner will face the North bracket winner the following weekend in a Super Regional for the right to represent Region 14 in the College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado, from May 24 to May 31.

Northeast Texas Community College won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) World Series in 1996 under the direction of Ty Harrington. Coach Andy Morgan looks to lead the Eagles back to Colorado and bring home a second title to NTCC.

Los Eagles terminaron la temporada regular en el segundo lugar de la División Norte de la Región 14. Se unirán a su rival de la División Norte, Paris Junior College, en Brenham, para enfrentarse a Blinn College y Wharton Junior College.

NTCC se enfrentará a Wharton College a las 6:00 pm el jueves, mientras que Blinn College y Paris Junior College se enfrentarán a las 2:00 pm. Los ganadores de ambos certámenes jugarán el viernes a las 18:00 horas, mientras que los perdedores se enfrentarán a las 14:00 horas del viernes en el torneo de doble eliminación.

El ganador del grupo Sur se enfrentará al ganador del grupo Norte el fin de semana siguiente en un Súper Regional por el derecho de representar a la Región 14 en la Serie Mundial Universitaria en Grand Junction, Colorado, del 24 al 31 de mayo.

Northeast Texas Community College ganó la Serie Mundial de la National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) en 1996 bajo la dirección de Ty Harrington. El entrenador Andy Morgan busca llevar a los Eagles de regreso a Colorado y traer a casa un segundo título a NTCC.