The Northeast Texas Community College Continuing Education (CE) Department is offering a variety of courses beginning in late January and February. From career training to fun personal enrichment classes, the CE department has something for almost everyone. Below is a list of classes beginning soon:

Photography, January 22

Digital Art (Photoshop), January 22

Personal Training Certification, January 23

Introduction to Bridge, January 23

Phlebotomy Training, January 23

String Ensemble Lessons, January 23

Watercolor I, January 24

Individual Violin Lessons (half hour), January 24

Individual Violin Lessons (hour), January 24

Individual Piano Lessons (half hour), January 24

Individual Piano Lessons (hour), January 24

Drawing II, January 28

Child Development Associate I and II Program, February 5

CPR for Healthcare Providers, February 9

Professional Driving Academy, February 11

Texas License to Carry, February 16

Personal Training Certifications, February 27

To learn more about these and other offerings through NTCC Continuing Education, visit www.ntcc.edu/continuinged. To register for classes, please call 903-434-8134 or e-mail continuinged@ntcc.edu.