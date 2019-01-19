The Northeast Texas Community College Continuing Education (CE) Department is offering a variety of courses beginning in late January and February. From career training to fun personal enrichment classes, the CE department has something for almost everyone. Below is a list of classes beginning soon:
Photography, January 22
Digital Art (Photoshop), January 22
Personal Training Certification, January 23
Introduction to Bridge, January 23
Phlebotomy Training, January 23
String Ensemble Lessons, January 23
Watercolor I, January 24
Individual Violin Lessons (half hour), January 24
Individual Violin Lessons (hour), January 24
Individual Piano Lessons (half hour), January 24
Individual Piano Lessons (hour), January 24
Drawing II, January 28
Child Development Associate I and II Program, February 5
CPR for Healthcare Providers, February 9
Professional Driving Academy, February 11
Texas License to Carry, February 16
Personal Training Certifications, February 27
To learn more about these and other offerings through NTCC Continuing Education, visit www.ntcc.edu/continuinged. To register for classes, please call 903-434-8134 or e-mail continuinged@ntcc.edu.