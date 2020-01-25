NTCC Eagles Get A New Assistant

Coach Mitch Huckabay

Baseball Staff Changes

Northeast Texas Community College baseball welcomes Mitch Huckabay to the staff. Mitch replaces Shane Segovia, who moved on to Odessa College. Coach Huckabay comes to the Eagle Staff after previously serving on the staff at Vernon College in Vernon, Texas, LSU-Shreveport in Shreveport, Louisiana, and Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, Arkansas.

Mitch started his collegiate playing career at the Northwestern State University of Louisiana in Natchitoches, Louisiana, before transferring to LSU-Alexandria. Huckabay graduated from LSU-Alexandria, where he earned 1st team All Red River Athletic Conference (RRAC) honors, RRAC Conference Tournament All-Tournament Team, 2nd Team All Louisiana. Mitch was the Conference and NAIA Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner for Second Base in 2015 and led the nation in fielding percentage (1.000) in 218 chances.

Upon graduating from LSU-Alexandria, he moved on to Southern Arkansas University as a Graduate Assistant Coach. Coach Huckabay earned his Masters of Science in Kinesiology in 2017 before taking his first full-time position with LSU-Shreveport. While at LSU-Shreveport, they were back to back Regular Season Conference Champions while being ranked nationally in many offensive categories.

Here at NTCC, Coach Huckabay will serve the Eagle Baseball program as Recruiting Coordinator, Hitting Coach, Infield Coach, and Third Base Coach during games.