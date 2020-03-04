NTCC Eagles – Sports

Eagle Softball Loses Two to Cisco JC

Northeast Texas Community College Softball traveled to Cisco Junior College on Monday to take on the Wranglers in non-conference action. Cisco would win the slugfest in Game 1, 17-16 while defeating the Eagles 12-4 in Game 2.

Game 1 of the series saw the teams combine for 33 runs and 39 hits in the contest. The Eagles would have 20 hits with three doubles, two triples, and three home runs but could not outpace the Wranglers on this day.

Pearl Perry lead the way offensively for NTCC going four for five on the day, Kadi Downs, and Averie Ayers would each have three hits, and Kendal Wiley, Madi Brown, Raylei Merrell, and Brooklyn Manes would each add two hits.

The Eagles would get home runs from Averie Ayers, Brooklyn Manes, and Kendal Wiley in Game 1. Averie Ayers and Collyn Shuricht were in the circle in Game 1 for the Eagles, but unfortunately, the Cisco Wranglers would match the NTCC offense pounding out 19 hits with six home runs and four doubles.

Game 2 action, Cisco scored a run in the first to get things going again. NTCC would answer back in the second inning scoring four runs to take a 4-1 lead. The lead would be short-lived as Cisco responded with six runs in the bottom of the second to push the lead to 7-4 and never look back.

Kadi Downs would go three for three in game two, and Averie Ayers and Raylei Merrell would add to the home run total, each hitting a home run in Game 2. Emily Cole was in the circle for the Eagles in game two striking out four Wranglers in the loss.

NTCC will return to the field on Saturday (Mar 7) in a home contest against Eastern Oklahoma State College in a two-game set starting at 1:00 pm.