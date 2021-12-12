NTCC Employees Awarded

Winners of the 2021 Whatley Employee Enhancement Grant were (from left): Cynthia Jarvis, Doug Richey, Jim Ward, Andrew Yox, Carmen Shurtleff, and Fredia Thomas. Not pictured are Melissa Fulgham, Mary Hearron, and Heather Hughes.

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that nine NTCC employees have been awarded funds through the 2021 Whatley Employee Enhancement Grant. The Foundation received 13 outstanding applications. A grant-funded five, and private donations funded four. The total for all funded projects totaled $12,600.

The Whatley Employee Enhancement Grant was established by James & Elizabeth Whatley specifically to fund special projects and enhance educational opportunities that fall outside the institution’s regular budget. NTCC full-time employees may apply for the approximately $8,500 available each year. Projects are reviewed and selected by the volunteer members of the Whatley Employee Enhancement Committee.

“Each year, we are impressed with the quality of applications we receive for the Whatley Employee Enhancement Grant,” Nita May, NTCC Director of Development, said. “These projects are all examples of how NTCC employees frequently go above and beyond to provide meaningful experiences for students.”

This year’s recipients included:

Melissa Fulgham, History/Honors – Annual Northeast Texas Poetry and Image Contest – $1,000 (Privately Funded)

Mary Hearron, Biology – The Premier Scholarly Event of Northeast Texas: NTCC’s McGraw Hill Contest – $1,000 (Privately Funded)

Heather Hughes, Communities in Schools – Outreach Services – CAPPED@NTCC – $2,000

Cynthia Jarvis, Upward Bound – PEAK-Preparation, Education, Attitude, Knowledge (The Upward Bound Summer Program) – $2,500

Doug Richey, Mathematics – Area Business Mathematics Usage Visits – $100 (Privately Funded)

Carmen Shurtleff, Care Center/Work4College – Eagle Mentors – $2,000

Fredia Thomas, Adult Education, and Literacy (AEL) Program – AEL Student Empowerment Seminar: Level Up with Confidence – $2,000

Jim Ward, Biology/Honors – Funding our Students to the Great Plains Honors Council – $1,000 (Privately Funded)

Andrew Yox, Honors – Filming the Story of the Texas Suffragette: Minnie Fisher Cunningham – $1,000 (Privately Funded)

Total Awards – $12,600