NTCC Entertainment Lineup For 2020

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College recently announced its 2019-2020 entertainment lineup. New-season tickets sales begin, August 1 and individual ticket sales begin Monday, August 12.

The Entertainment Series, included in all Friends of the Whatley season ticket packages, kicks off with The 3 Redneck Tenors on October 1 as they debut their new show Broadway Bound. They are a “new breed” of tenors, combining musical comedy with classically-trained singers to create a genuinely entertaining experience. Ruby R. Neely sponsors the 3 Redneck Tenors. One Night In Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis & Cash (November 18) will recreate that one night when four of the world’s most excellent musicians came together for an epic jam session. Drs. Mary White and Brad Scharf sponsor this performance.

The Entertainment Series will continue with The Hit Men – Rock ‘n Roll + Christmas Classics sponsored by Cypress Bank on December 10. Enjoy some of your holiday favorites sung by world-class musicians who contributed to some of the greatest rock ‘n roll songs of all time! The series will be rounded out with Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook on March 27. This show reimagines the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry. Kaye & J.T. Brison sponsor this performance.

“This year’s Entertainment Series is going to take us back to the past. I hope our patrons are ready to sing along because this year will be packed full of some of your favorite songs performed by amazing musicians,” Carolyn Franks, Whatley Center Director, said.

You can purchase season tickets by calling the box office at 903-434-8181. Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. All shows in the Entertainment Series begin at 7:30 pm.

In addition to the Entertainment Series, the Whatley Center will also host four individual events. Steven Curtis Chapman will perform February 24 at 7:30 pm. In his career that has spanned over 30 years, Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. Tickets to the show are $35 for adults and $15 for students. The NTCC Foundation sponsors Steven Curtis Chapman.

On March 6 at 7:30 pm the Whatley will celebrate Asleep at the Wheel by hosting them on their 50th Anniversary Tour. In their long and successful history, Asleep at the Wheel has garnered nine Grammy Awards and released more than 25 albums. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. Texas Heritage National Bank sponsors the performance.

Bill Blagg’s The Science of Magic – Magic in Motion! Will come to the stage November 6 for two daytime school outreach shows. Students from area schools will be invited to enjoy this exciting, interactive performance. For information about attending, please call the box office at 903-434-8181. Suzanne and Jerry Boatner sponsor the event. NTCC’s very own Instructor of Music, Dr. Andrew Daniel, will also perform a guitar concert April 19 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, and all proceeds will benefit the NTCC music department.

“Our online ticketing program has made it much easier and convenient to purchase your tickets when and where you choose. You are always welcome to call for assistance, but you can now select the seats you prefer, buy and print your tickets at your convenience right from our website,” Franks said.

Theatre Northeast also has a full schedule of plays planned for the year. The shows are for October, December, February, March, and April. The NTCC Art Department will host six exhibits in the Whatley Center Foyer and the year will open with paintings by Melissa Goolsby-Copeland Sept. 6-26. Photography by Rodney Jack Huffman will be on display Oct. 4-23, and there will be a Quilt Show Nov. 6-25. Gary Perrone will showcase paintings Feb. 7-26 and the Mount Pleasant Art Society will have their annual show March 9-26. The year will round out with the NTCC Student Art Show April 2-28. All art exhibits are free to the public, and receptions will the artists will be held for each.

To learn more about the upcoming year at the Whatley Center and to view the current brochure, visit www.whatleycenter.com. You can also download The Whatley Center app for free on your Apple and Android devices.