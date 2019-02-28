NTCC Gets New Board Member

A.J. Mason (left), Camp County Judge, swears in Frankie King to Place One on the Northeast Texas Community College Board of Trustees at the regular February meeting Monday night.

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Board of Trustees held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 25. A.J. Mason, Camp County Judge, attended to swear in the new member, Frankie King, who was appointed to the board in January to fill the remainder of the term in Place One. The position became vacant after Jerry Webster retired from the board in December.

The Board also voted to appoint another new member at the meeting. Stephanie Thurman, of Mount Pleasant, will serve in Place Five on the Board for the remainder of the term left open by the retirement of Governor Bill Ratliff.

“We are very excited to welcome two new board members. Both Mr. King and Ms. Thurman have deep roots in this community and I feel that they will bring their own unique perspectives and strengths to this important role,” Dr. Ron Clinton, NTCC President, said.

Dr. Josh Stewart, NTCC Vice President for Student and Outreach Services, reported an increase in enrollment for the Spring 2019 semester. The campus saw a 3.63% increase in overall headcount and also saw increases in semester hours and contact hours. He cited a few notable areas that contributed to the increase, including a 14% rise in dual credit and significant increases in the LVN to RN Transition and Funeral Services programs.

“The enrollment boost will not only have a positive impact on revenue in our current year budget, but it will also have a significant impact in the future as this is a legislative base year cycle. This means this academic year’s enrollment numbers will be an important factor for potentially higher state appropriations over the next two years for the College,” Dr. Ron Clinton said.

In personnel action, the board approved the resignations of an Academic Advisor and the Head Women’s Soccer Coach. They also hired two new employees. Matt Newsom was approved as a new Academic Advisor and Morgan Catron was hired as the Assistant Softball Coach/Assistant Housing Director.