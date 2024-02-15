NTCC – Gospel Concert

Northeast Texas Community College’s Jimmy Smith Jr. will kick off the Sounds of Northeast series with a Whatley Center for the Performing Arts concert on Sunday, February 18, at 2:30 pm. Smith’s concert will feature covers of many contemporary gospel favorites and his newly-released single Unchanging Hand. Guest collaborators include Kristian Luker, Marketta Timmons-Richardson, Courtnee Williams, and Payge Cowans.

“We are excited to offer our Sounds of Northeast Series again this year. It is an opportunity to highlight some of our amazing talent right here in Northeast Texas,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said.

Smith currently serves as NTCC’s Director of Continuing Education and Corporate Training. He is a native of Mt Pleasant, where he grew up singing in the church at just the age of three. His grandmother, the late Missionary Helen Smith, would take him to churches near and far to sing for the Lord. He has been singing for over 25 years and loves to spread the Good News through music.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to perform at the Whatley Center and share my music ministry with a larger audience. I hope you will join me and my talented friends for a great day of praise and fellowship,” Smith said.

He is married to the love of his life, Angela Smith, and they have one child, Jimmy W. Smith III (Tre). He serves at the New Beginnings Community Church, where his father, Jimmy W. Smith Sr., is the pastor. He’s active in the community by serving on boards for organizations such as HOPE Ministries, CASA, and the Harts Bluff Education Foundation. Smith released his debut single, Unchanging Hand, in October of 2023 and hopes to continue writing and recording Christian music in years to come. His single is available on major music streaming platforms.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children and NTCC students with a valid ID. You can purchase online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling the Whatley Center box office at 903-434-8181. The following Sounds of Northeast series performance will be a piano concert by NTCC President Dr. Ron Clinton on Sunday, March 3.