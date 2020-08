Four Northeast Texas Community College members of Phi Theta Kappa have been named 2020 Coca Cola Leaders of Promise. Carolina Alcocer-Salas of Chapel Hill, Hanna Barnes of Marietta, Jaiden Thompson of Daingerfield and Maritza Quinones of Mt. Pleasant have each received a $1000 scholarship. Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders.