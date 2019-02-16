NTCC Honors Program

The Northeast Texas Community College Honors Program is currently accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Since 2010, the scholars of Honors Northeast have won 43 national awards, including nine prestigious full-ride Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholarships. High school seniors in the top 10 percent of their class and current high-performing college first-year students looking to expand their academic and extracurricular opportunities are especially encouraged to apply. Honors scholars are chosen by the Honors Committee, which considers a variety of factors when selecting new students.

Honors Northeast students receive scholarship assistance, participate in honors seminar classes, conduct original academic research, complete special projects and take a variety of trips to compete at academic conferences and for cultural enrichment. The deadline to apply is March 1. High school students may obtain an application from their school counselor, or it is available at www.ntcc.edu/honors. Forms should be mailed to Northeast Texas Community College, Attention: Dr. Andrew Yox, Honors Director, at P.O. Box 1307, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75456. For more information contact Yox at 903-434-8229 or ayox@ntcc.edu.

Jodi Pack (formerly Weber)

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Northeast Texas Community College

903-434-8114