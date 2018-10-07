NTCC Hosts Ceramics Exhibit

Richardson and a student throwing a cup.

The Northeast Texas Community College Art Department will host a ceramics exhibit featuring the work of Irene Richardson October 5-24 in the foyer of the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts. A reception with the artist will be held Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 12:30 p.m. The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.

“The NTCC art department is proud to have Irene Richardson showcase her beautiful and functional farm ware during the month of October 2018. I hope everyone takes the opportunity to come to the Whatley and admire Irene’s pottery. Some of it is for sale, and you might find a one-of-a-kind Christmas present for that special someone in your life,” Debbie Strong, Associate Professor of Art and Division Chair for Creative and Performing Arts, said.

Richardson began working with clay in a 1977 high school art lab, where she learned how working at the wheel was not as easy as it looked. She said It required stillness and concentration along with proper body mechanics and timing.

“After endless hours of practice, I got the hang of it and was hooked. I hoped to find clay art in my future. Several decades later, it happened. I enrolled in a ceramics art class at Northeast Texas Community College. In this place, lumps of clay turned into vessels embellished with pulled handles and flowing ribbons. Today I play with clay in a small home studio, creating pieces to be used, enjoyed and interesting to look at,” Richardson said.

The pottery on display showcase a diversity in style and function and glaze in tones found in nature to create a one-of-a-kind piece. Richardson’s work was fired in a modern electric kiln and is food and dishwasher safe. Hand washing is recommended for pieces with delicate handles. More examples of her work can be found at the Waldo Way Dairy Farm in Mineola, Texas.

The Whatley Center gallery is generally open during regular business hours, but visitors are encouraged to call ahead at 903-434-8181 to ensure no other events are taking place.