NTCC Hosts Rodeo

NTCC Rodeo to Host Collegiate Rodeo This Weekend

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have the third Rodeo of the 2022-2023 season in Mount Pleasant Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) will host the Rodeo held at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant.

In addition to the NTCC Eagle Rodeo Team, you will see competition from all over Texas, and Louisiana, competing for a chance to qualify for the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo to be in Casper, Wyoming, in June. NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

Fans can watch a full-production Rodeo put on by the students with the stock provided by the legendary Wing Rodeo Company. The Rodeo events on Friday will start at 9:00 am with a morning slack session and free admission, and the regular Rodeo kicks off at 7:00 pm with a full slate of events.

The slack events will begin at 9:00 am, with free admission, with the Final Rodeo competition starting at 7:00 pm.

Spectators will see a full slate of Bareback and Saddle Bronc riding, Tie Down roping, Team Roping, Goat Tying, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, and Bull Riding. In addition, athletes will be competing for a chance to earn a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo held in Casper, Wyoming, in June each year.

The NTCC Athletic Training Program has put together a great Sports Medicine team to care for the athletes this weekend. In addition to the NTCC Athletic Trainer and students, NTCC EMS Students will be on hand. Providing transport capabilities is Titus Regional EMS. Dr. Michael Pappas of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine at Titus will be there for the athletes. In addition, several other Certified/Licensed Athletic Trainers from East Texas with many years of Rodeo experience will donate their time.

Admission to the main Rodeo events will be $10.00 for ages 11 and up and for ten and under $5.00 admission. Concessions will be available daily from Mount Pleasant Burger and Fries.