NTCC – News

The Northeast Texas Community Foundation recently received a check for $3,000 from Drs. Jim and Paula Archer. Jim Archer is pictured (left) presenting the gift to Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement. Presenters donated through East Texas Giving Day to take advantage of available matching opportunities. The funds will provide $2,000 to the NTCC Honors program and $1,000 to the Jim & Paula Archer Science Scholarship. It was one of 93 donations made to NTCC on East Texas Giving Day, where the college raised $62,751 for various college programs and clubs. To learn more about giving, contact McCullough at 903-434-8115. You can also give online anytime at www.ntcc.edu/give.

Frankie and Henrietta King recently presented the Northeast Texas Community College Foundation with a check for $600. The gift provides a scholarship for a Work4College student. The Kings (center) are pictured presenting the check to Nita May (left), NTCC Director of Development, and Dr. Jonathan McCullough (right), NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement. To learn more about the unique Work4College program and how it allows students to earn money for college through meaningful campus jobs, visit www.work4college.com or call Mason May at 903-434-8246.