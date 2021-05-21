NTCC – News

Whatley Center to host performance by Adler & Hearne

The Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College will host award-winning singer-songwriters Lynn Adler and Lindy Hearne on June 6 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, and for children ages 17 and under, it’s $5. You may purchase online at www.whatleycenter.com or by calling 903-434-8181.

“Due to a change in state guidelines, we are now able to open up the Whatley Center to its regular capacity of guests. It means you can once again conveniently purchase tickets online,” Carolyn Franks said. “Of course, you are always welcome to call me at the box office if you prefer.”

While based out of Winnsboro, Adler & Hearne have connected with audiences coast-to-coast. The husband-and-wife duo was honored to be selected by the Texas Commission on the Arts to serve on the state’s official Texas Touring Roster. They continue to enjoy the title of Official Texas Touring Artists for the September 2020-2022 season. Adler & Hearne have been on the roster since 2014.

The couple’s music is a signature blend of original folk, jazz, and blues with deep Texas roots. With 12+ recordings and decades of touring between them, their repertoire is playful, poignant, and poetic, including sparky love ballads, historically based tributes, children’s music, quirky story songs, modern-day spirituals, and anthems of justice and peace.

Raised by musical families and nurtured by choirs through college, the two met in Nashville and now pay it forward together in performances from listening-room venues, festivals, and community events to churches, libraries, and schools.

Lynn co-wrote the theme song for the hit PBS children’s TV series “Wishbone.” Her diverse writing background brings added experience to the duo’s workshops and presentations. Lindy sang in the famed Texas Boys Choir as a child, and for several years he and his band were Roy Clark’s backup group performing with Roy from Las Vegas to Hee Haw to Carnegie Hall. How to describe an evening with Adler & Hearne? Think ‘song circle’ between Johnny and June Cash, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Astrud Gilberto, Gordon Lightfoot, and Joni Mitchell.

Mitleff receives J. Travis Jackson GED Scholarship.

Conner Mitleff of Mount Pleasant received the J. Travis Jackson GED Scholarship during the 2021 GED graduation ceremony hosted by the Northeast Texas Community College Adult Education Program. The Mount Pleasant Rotary Club gives this $500 award in memory of Jackson, who was a long-time adult educator in Titus County. Pictured is Conner along with Suzie Castillo, President of the Mount Pleasant Rotary. To learn more about adult education opportunities and services, call 903-434-8341.

NTCC Adult Education students inducted into NAEHS

The Northeast Texas Community College’s “Adult Education Program” honored five deserving General Equivalency Diploma (GED) students during its recent GED Graduation ceremony by inducting them into the National Adult Education Honor Society (NAEHS). Those placed were: (from left): Conner Mitleff of Mt. Pleasant, Chloe McGee of Talco, Theresa Kitchens of Mount Pleasant, Silvia Villa Garcia of Winfield, and Tia Dailey of Hughes Springs. These students showed exceptional dedication while completing their GED through the NTCC Adult Education Program. To learn more about adult education opportunities and services, call 903-434-8341.