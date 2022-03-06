NTCC – News

Dr. Jonathan McCullough and Jeanne Blevins

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a donation from the Jr. Delphian Club to support the Work4College Program. Jeanne Blevins (right) is pictured presenting the gift to Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement. The Jr. Delphian Club gift and any others made to the Work4College program will be matched dollar-for-dollar by two outside foundations. It means double the impact for donations of all sizes, so please consider supporting the NTCC Foundation on East Texas Giving Day, held on April 26. Gifts will be accepted starting April 4 at www.easttexasgivingday.org/ntccfoundation.

The Northeast Texas Community College Art Department will host the Mount Pleasant Art Society Annual Membership Show March 11-31 in the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts foyer. The competitive show features artwork from a variety of local artists. On Saturday, March 12, reception from 2:30–3:30 pm in the Whatley Center Foyer. The gallery is open Monday-Thursday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to noon. However, it will be closed March 14-18 for spring break. Masks and social distancing are encouraged while enjoying the exhibit. Please call 903-434-8181 to ensure that the gallery is open before you come to visit.