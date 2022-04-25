NTCC – News

The Morris County Retired School Employee Association members recently visited Northeast Texas Community College for their April meeting. The group presented Dr. Jonathan McCullough (right), NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement, with a $500 check to support the Work4College Program. Attending and posing for the photo were (from left): Billye Foster, Martha Baker, Susan Loffer, Claudia Traylor, Melba Craig, Joan Cook, Pam Spann, and Bertha Cole. In addition to their $500 gift, NTCC will receive an additional $1,000 from special matching grants through NTCC’s East Texas Giving Day campaign. East Texas Giving Day is April 26 from 7 a.m. to midnight. You can make gifts online at www.easttexasgivingday.org/ntccfoundation or send a check to the NTCC Foundation. Please get in touch with Nita May, NTCC Director of Development, at 903-434-8113.