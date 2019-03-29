NTCC – News

Rhylie Anderson (left) and Hannah Dickson, both sophomores at Northeast Texas Community College, have been named 2019 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholars. Each will receive a $1,000 scholarship and a commemorative medallion.

Selection as a Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar is based on scores earned in the All-USA Academic Team competition, for which more than 2,000 applications were received this year.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation recognizes 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa and make it possible for deserving students to achieve their educational goals.”

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. Selection is based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service.

Anderson and Dickson are both Presidential Scholars in Honors Northeast. In that capacity, they have won numerous awards and honors for academic research and presentations. They both won Caldwell Awards from the Walter Webb Society.

Dickson, of Pittsburg, was a 2018 winner of the Boe Award of the Great Plains Honors Council and was elected as the Executive Council’s Student Representative by the GPHC. An officer for Psi Beta Psychology Honor Society as well as for the Alpha Mu Chi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Hannah is active within her church and the local community. She is an Eckman award winner as well as the 2018 Dr. Mary Hood STAR Scholar.

Ultimately planning to obtain a doctorate in psychology, Dickson intends to focus on mental health issues and counseling.

Anderson, of Winnsboro, has an essay published in the current issue of Touchstone journal and has presented at numerous conferences. President of the Alpha Mu Chi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, president of the Honors Student Council, founder/president of the Gay-Straight Alliance, and a member of Psi Beta Psychology honor society, Anderson is a 2018 Leader of Promise, Texas STAR Scholar, Dr Charles Florio Leadership Award recipient, and Jack Kent Cooke semifinalist.

Anderson, a psychology and music major, is pursuing a career in music production. “It’s an incredible honor to be among the scholars selected for Coca-Cola’s 2019 Academic Team. I am exceedingly grateful for my PTK family and those who have guided me through my academic journey!”

Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in statewide ceremonies as well as internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s annual convention, PTK Catalyst, April 4-6 in Orlando, Florida.

“We thank the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for recognizing these student leaders and for investing in their futures,” said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “Scholarships like these are integral to the success of these students in reaching their educational and career goals.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of community college students and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

The Eleventh Annual McGraw-Hill Poster Contest is set for Friday (May 3) at 9:30 am in the foyer of the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College. This contest recognizes and rewards creative student scholarship in Northeast Texas. Area high school seniors, college and university students are welcome to compete. Prizes range from $100 for fourth place to $400 for first place. Up to 20 community judges will determine a project’s contribution to scholarship, the persuasiveness of its author, and the quality of the overall presentation.

The event is beholden to Jerald and Mary Lou Mowery in the form of a Whatley Enhancement Grant. They have also served four times as judges. The activity also owes much over the years to financial contributions from the McGraw Hill Education Corporation, and the judging of the Friends of Honors at NTCC who have made poster-judging a part of the spring academic scene in our area.

NTCC Presidential Scholars have dominated the contest in recent years. In 2011, a non-honors NTCC history major, Jared Adams, won first place. Since then, Isaac Griffin (2012), Stephani Calderon (2013), Noah Griffin (2014) Kayleah Cumpian (2015), Cassia Rose (2016), William Jones (2017), and Matthew Chambers (2018) have won the top prizes. Four of the recent winners were also able to gain extremely competitive national awards such as the Guistwhite, the Jack Kent Cooke award, and the All-USA Team.

The 20 scholars of Honors Northeast will compete. Other students wishing to enter the contest should send an abstract of 100 words to Dr. Andrew Yox, Honors Director, at ayox@ntcc.edu explaining why their project represents an original work of scholarship by noon on April 24. Yox can also offer advice and help regarding posters and protocol for the one-hour contest. The winners will be announced at 11:00 am in the Whatley Foyer on Friday (May 3), soon after the judging.

Visitors are welcome to learn from the contestants. Admission is free. Anyone wishing to participate should contact Dr. Yox at ayox@ntcc.edu or 903-434-8229. The winners of previous poster contests and a new video to help judges better prepare for the event can be found at the site www.ntcc.edu/honorsposters.