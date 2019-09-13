NTCC – News

Rebecca Mercedes Collins

Northeast Texas Community College student Rebecca Mercedes Collins, of Daingerfield, has been named the 2019 Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Collins is a first-generation college student who is majoring in history. She is a Presidential Honors Scholar at NTCC and serves on her local Phi Theta Kappa Chapter’s Executive Board. Collins attends the Texas Regional Convention and Texas Honors Institute. She has conducted two large-scale research studies through the Webb Historical Society and played a vital role in her college honor program’s film projects.

“Mercedes has a thoughtful outlook, rock-solid dependability, and a strong work ethic that sets her apart as a great scholar and leader. I’m pleased to see her recognized with this well-deserved honor,” said Dr. Fulgham, lead advisor for the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at NTCC.

Dr. Mary Hood, Texas Region Scholarship, is presented to the Texas applicant with the highest score from Phi Theta Kappa’s Scholarship Application. It helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs.

Dr. Mary Hood served as Texas Regional Coordinator for 18 years and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa’s Board of Directors at the time of her death in 2011. The Dr. Mary Hood Texas Region Scholarship was established in her memory, providing scholarships to Phi Theta Kappa members in Texas.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. Phi Theta Kappa Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.