NTCC – News

Northeast Texas Community College hosts its annual National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) rodeo October 18-19 at Elite Western Arena. The college rodeo action starts at 7:30 Friday night and at 2:00 pm on Saturday. Elite Western Arena is at 938 County Road 1655 in Mount Pleasant.

NTCC student-athletes will compete against rodeo teams from 15 other colleges and universities in the NIRA Southern Region.

“We hope everyone will come on out and support our team and enjoy rodeo entertainment at a great facility,” Skylar Hunnicutt, NTCC Rodeo Coach, said.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger while NTCC students get in free with a valid student ID. Follow NTCC’s standings this season at www.collegerodeo.com.

The U.S. Army Field Band & Chorus

The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will present “Sacred Spaces – A Grand Canyon Celebration” at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free, but please reserve seats by calling the box office at 903-434-8181. Groups are welcome!

Experience the story of America’s favorite National Park as part of the Grand Canyon Centennial Celebration. “Sacred Spaces” features music that takes audiences soaring over the rim of the canyon, following the rocky path of the Colorado River and gazing up at the star-filled night sky.

“This is going to be a great free concert that you won’t want to miss! We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring their phenomenal musical talent to the Whatley stage,” Carolyn Franks, Director of the Whatley Center, said.

The Concert Band & Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of The U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components. The band was founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, and these two ensembles combine to present joint concerts on their national tours. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign countries for audiences totaling hundreds of millions.

The 60-member Concert Band and 29-member Soldiers’ Chorus regularly perform in some of the most famous concert halls in the world, and just as often in the humblest auditoriums in the smallest of communities. The joining of these two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, and Broadway musicals. The band and chorus also perform independently and have recently shared the stage with such ensembles as the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and the National Symphony Orchestra.

In addition to their national tours, formal concerts, chamber recitals, and educational outreach, members of the Concert Band & Soldiers’ Chorus frequently represent the Army at official and ceremonial functions, including the Presidential Inaugural Parade, presidential funerals, the Army All-American Bowl, and diplomatic efforts overseas.

Special Fall Dinner

The Northeast Texas Community College – Culinary Arts Program will host a special Fall Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 10. The dinner will be held at the NTCC Culinary School in historic downtown Pittsburg and is open to the public.

The menu will include fall pasta salad, chicken fricassee, rice pilaf, French bread, and salted caramel apple cheesecake.

Tickets are now on sale and can be obtained only at the NTCC Hanson-Sewell Center at 237 College Street in Pittsburg. Due to high demand at previous events, the Culinary Arts Program has moved to a ticketed event rather than first-come-first-served. Accepted for payment are cash and checks.

Please call 903-434-8393 for more details. The cost is $12 per person, and each diner must have a ticket to be admitted to the event. Seating will be from 6:00-6:30 pm.