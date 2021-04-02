NTCC – News

The Medical Assistant (MA) Program at Northeast Texas Community College is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. The deadline to apply is April 30. Applications and information are available at www.ntcc.edu/medassist.

Trained in both the Administrative and Clinical aspects of healthcare, Medical Assistants are multi-faceted healthcare professionals who provide patient care directly under the supervision of a physician, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner in ambulatory clinical settings.

We will be hosting Information Sessions via zoom on April 6 and April 20. Please contact April Brannon for meeting codes. Any questions regarding the program, contact April Brannon abrannon@ntcc.edu or Dr. Tawny Nix at tnix@ntcc.edu.