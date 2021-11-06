NTCC Professor Honored

Dr. Page Petrucka

At its annual conference, Dr. Page Petrucka, Associate Professor of Theatre at Northeast Texas Community College, was recently honored by the Texas Educational Theatre Association.

Her short play, Skin Condition, was a winner in the Texas Educator Category for a ten-minute play. This year, the conference was virtual due to COVID-19, so the play was recorded and broadcast via zoom on Saturday, Oct 23. Other Texas higher ed professionals in the state responded to the play.

Petrucka had previously won a similar award as a student while completing her doctoral work. Her full-length play, Return to Roswell, won in 2013.

“I received such positive responses and was quite honored to have my play selected,” Petrucka said. “It was really exciting to win again, but this time as an educator.

It is Petrucka’s first year leading the Theatre program at NTCC, and her directorial debut for Theatre Northeast will be Dec. 2-4 at the Whatley Center. The production will be A 1940’s Christmas Carol, another of her original works.

“We are so thrilled to have Page as part of our faculty. She brings lots of energy and excitement to the program and our campus,” Heidi Wooten, Division Chair, said. “This award is a perfect reflection of the talent that Page has for scriptwriting, and we are so very fortunate to have her working with our students.”

To learn more about Theatre Northeast, visit http://www.ntcc.edu/theatre