The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a check for $1,000 from the Shelby Cobra Association of Texas. Jeff Sol (left) is pictured presenting the gift to Ron Luellen, Director of NTCC’s Carroll Shelby Automotive Program. The funds provide scholarships for automotive students at NTCC. The Shelby Cobra Association of Texas has contributed almost $10,000 to the Shelby Program over the last seven years. To learn more about the Shelby Program, visit www.shelbyautotech.com.