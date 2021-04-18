NTCC Receives $20,000

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a $20,000 gift from the East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF). The funds were made available to the College by the ETCF through a planned gift from the estate of the late Burt and Nancy Marans, formerly of Pittsburg. This donation will contribute to the new Shelby Restoration Center on the NTCC campus. Pictured receiving the gift are Dr. Jonathan McCullough (left), NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement, and Nita May, NTCC Director of Development. If you would like to contribute to NTCC, please consider supporting the NTCC Foundation through East Texas Giving Day at www.easttexasgivingday.org/NTCCfoundation.