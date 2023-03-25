NTCC Receives $25,000 Gift

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a $25,000 gift from the Carroll Shelby Foundation. Aaron Shelby (left) is pictured presenting the check to Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement. The funds will provide scholarships for NTCC’s Carroll Shelby Automotive Program students. The Carroll Shelby Foundation has been a significant supporter of the program since Carroll Shelby himself was interested in providing opportunities for students in Northeast Texas. Visit www.shelbyautotech.com to learn more about the program.