NTCC Receives $25,000

The Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation (MPEDC) recently presented Northeast Texas Community College with a check for $25,000. It is a repeated initiative between MPEDC and NTCC. The funds, like before, are being used to provide scholarships to assist residents of Mount Pleasant and Titus County with tuition for NTCC’s Professional Driving Academy. Pictured at the check presentation is (from left): Dr. Kevin Rose, NTCC Senior Vice President for Student Success; Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement; Jimmy Smith, NTCC Coordinator of Continuing Education; Nathan Tafoya, Executive Director of the MPEDC; and Mike Jones, Northeast Texas Area Manager for Ancora. According to Smith, the demand for trained CDL drivers is exceptionally high in this area.

“This is our second run with this initiative, and we are appreciative of MPEDC and the City of Mount Pleasant for their support in getting local residents trained,” Smith said. “Between these scholarships and other aid that is currently available, many students can attend the Professional Driving Academy for less than half of the total cost.”

Classes are monthly, so students never have to wait too long to start. To sign up or for more information, please call 903-434-8134 or e-mail continuinged@ntcc.edu. You can also learn more at www.ntcc.edu/continuinged. Students must be at least 18 years of age and able to pass a DOT physical, drug screen, and MVR check. In addition, we require proof of residency in either Mount Pleasant or Titus County to receive an MPEDC scholarship.