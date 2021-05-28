NTCC Receives $40,000

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently announced it received $40,000 from the Greater Texas Foundation to support the Work4College Program. Dr. Ron Clinton (right), NTCC President, and Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement, are pictured receiving the gift on behalf of the college. The 2021 Work4College program will kick off on June 7, with more than 80 students participating.

The Greater Texas Foundation, headquartered in Bryan, supports initiatives that increase postsecondary enrollment rates and completion for all Texas students, with a particular focus on students who may encounter barriers to postsecondary success. To learn more about Work4College, visit www.work4college.com or contact McCullough at 903-434-8115 or jmccullough@ntcc.edu.