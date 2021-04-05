NTCC Receives $82,000

Aaron Shelby (right) is pictured presenting the check to Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement.

Aaron Shelby and the Carroll Shelby Foundation recently presented the Northeast Texas Community College Foundation with checks totaling $80,000 to support NTCC’s Shelby Automotive Technology program. One gift for $50,000 will provide scholarships for students in the Shelby program, and $30,000 will go toward the college building the Shelby Restoration Center. The Shelby Foundation has been a significant supporter of the NTCC program since Carroll Shelby himself took an interest in providing students opportunities in Northeast Texas. Visit www.shelbyautotech.com to learn more about the program.

Jalyn English, a Presidential scholar at Northeast Texas Community College, has been named a 2021 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators. They select based on academic achievement, leadership, and engagement in college and community service. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the program, and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the administrator.

Jalyn serves as President of the Honors Student Council and is Vice-President of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter on the NTCC campus. A recipient of the 2021 Eckman Award and the 2020 Chitsey Award, English was the first winner of the James and Elizabeth Whatley Honors Endowed Scholarship for leadership, public service, and academics. Regionally through Phi Theta Kappa, he has received a STAR Scholarship and was recently inducted into the District III Hall of Honor.

Jalyn is the producer of the State of Texas Caldwell-Award-winning film on Adina De Zavala. Jalyn is the director/ producer of this year’s Webb Society Chapter Award-winning film premiered at the Humanities Building (129) of NTCC on March 26 at 7:00 pm PILGRIMage: a Story about Northeast Texas. English was on a panel with fellow Honors Northeast scholars at the yearly meeting of the National Collegiate Honors Council (NCHC) that highlighted the benefits of producing a feature-length film within an honors program. English’s contribution to the presentation covered how he conquered his fears, gained skills, and grew as a leader in his position.

Upon learning he was a Gold Scholar, Jalyn felt reassured knowing that they had noticed his hard work towards his computer science degree.

“Jalyn continues to amaze us! Jalyn was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at an early age. As a result, he has faced many obstacles in his short life but has always worked extremely hard to overcome those obstacles. We were thrilled to learn that they had chosen him for this award! We consider it a blessing that others see the potential in him that we’ve always seen and are excited to see how God continues to work in his life.” Said LaTrishia English, Jalyn’s mother.

“Speaking on K-Lake, at the National Collegiate Honors Council, in Austin for a session of the Texas State Historical Association, and even at the Franklin County Alamo Mission Museum Association, Jalyn has been a great ambassador for NTCC, and for what our students here can accomplish. Among many other accolades, our 2020 Chitsey Award winner was also the producer and director of two of our most recent award-winning films, on Adina De Zavala and Bo Pilgrim,” said Dr. Andrew Yox, Honors Director.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze Scholars with over $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion. Coca-Cola Academic Team members will be recognized in a virtual ceremony and internationally during Phi Theta Kappa’s virtual annual convention, PTK Catalyst, April 8-10, 2021.

“Hard-working and conscientious, Jalyn certainly deserves this honor. He’s excelled at NTCC, taking advantage of opportunities available in the Honors Program as well as Phi Theta Kappa. It will be exciting to see him recognized at upcoming national award ceremonies,” said Dr. Melissa Fulgham, lead advisor for the Phi Theta Kappa chapter.

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing community college students’ academic achievement and helping them grow as scholars and leaders. More than 3.5 million members make up the Society, and it has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

Pictured (from left) is Nita May, NTCC Director of Development, Dungan, Sistrunk, and Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement.

Pat Sistrunk and her granddaughter, Tatum Dungan, of Tyler, recently gave $2,000 to the Northeast Texas Community College Foundation. The gift will sponsor two students in the Work4College Program. Work4College applications for Summer 2021 are due April 15. To apply or learn more about the unique program and how it allows students to earn money for college through meaningful campus jobs, visit www.work4college.com or call Mason May at 903-434-8246.