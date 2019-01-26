NTCC Receives Donation

Gary Short (left), Titus Regional Medical Center EMS Training Officer, and Russell VanBibber (second from left), NTCC Instructor of Emergency Medical Services, presented the kits on behalf of NETRAC to Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement and Dr. Kevin Rose (right), NTCC Vice President for Instruction.

Northeast Texas Community College recently received a donation of four Stop The Bleed kits from the Northeast Texas Regional Advisory Council (NETRAC). Each contains enough supplies to provide immediate first aid for up to ten patients in the event of a mass casualty scenario. The kits will be placed in central locations around campus. Also, NETRAC provided training materials to be used in training NTCC Faculty and Staff on how to respond to bleeding patients.

Stop The Bleed kits are designed for ease of use and to empower individuals to act quickly and save lives.