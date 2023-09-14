NTCC Receives Erickson Grant

Erickson Fund Awards Grant to Northeast Texas Community College

The Roy and Betty Erickson Charitable Fund for Nursing held at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF) in Tyler awarded a grant to the newly renovated Northeast Texas Community College Nursing Program to purchase a ventilator for their simulation lab.

“Including a ventilator in our simulation lab enables nursing students to develop critical skills managing patients requiring ventilation,” said Dr. Jon McCullough, Executive Vice President for Advancement at Northeast Texas Community College. “Through practicing in a controlled environment, students will improve their proficiency in understanding ventilator settings, managing alarms, and decision-making.”

Various health career departments will utilize the equipment purchased, including nursing, EMT/paramedic, and surgical technologies. “Not only will the renovated SIM lab directly benefit the students enrolled in nursing and related fields by providing them with hands-on training opportunities, but it will also foster a valuable partnership with Titus Regional Medical Center (TRMC), allowing critical care interns to utilize the facilities and gain experience with ventilator usage,” McCullough added.

They established the Betty and Roy Erickson Charitable Fund for Nursing to support the field of nursing in East Texas. Applicants are limited to public colleges, universities, or private institutions serving select counties in East Texas.

“The acquisition of this equipment is an investment that will better prepare our nursing students to become competent healthcare professionals,” said Mccullough. “Our nursing department is blessed for the opportunity to receive this grant.”