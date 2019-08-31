NTCC Receives Scholarship Money

Thomas and April Bliss recently presented the Northeast Texas Community College Foundation with $2,000 for scholarships. The Sharon Bliss Memorial scholarship is in memory of Thomas’ mother, who had a long career as a respiratory therapist. This scholarship benefits a student studying health sciences at NTCC.

The Bradyn Dawn Loy Memorial Scholarship is in memory of the Mount Vernon High School student and friend of the Bliss family. Bradyn was involved in the cosmetology program at MVHS. This scholarship will help two students studying cosmetology at NTCC.

Thomas and April (left) are pictured presenting the gift to Nita May (second from right), NTCC Director of Development, and Dr. Jonathan McCullough (right), NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement. To learn more about this and other scholarships at NTCC, contact McCullough at 903-434-8115 or give online anytime at www.ntcc.edu/give.

Pictured are NTCC’s Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars (from left): Zachary Davidson, Jacqueline Fouché, Courtney Baldwin and Daniel Landaverde.

Four students at Northeast Texas Community College were among the 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named as 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars and will each receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The NTCC students receiving this honor include Zachary Davidson of Gilmer, Jacqueline Fouché of Daingerfield and Daniel Landaverde of Mount Pleasant. Courtney Baldwin, of Oakland, California who recently moved to Mount Vernon, received special recognition as a Military Leader of Promise due to her status as a veteran student.

“I’m delighted to see these four hard-working, scholastically exceptional students recognized in this way at the national level. All four of them are active members or officers within the Phi Theta Kappa chapter on campus, as well as being servant leaders within their community and on campus,” said Dr. Melissa Fulgham, lead advisor for the Alpha Mu Chi chapter on the NTCC campus.

The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. Scholars are encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in Society programs and are selected based on academic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 900 applications were received.

A total of $207,000 is awarded through the Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation provides $200,000 in funding for the scholarships, with $25,000 set aside for members who are veterans or active members of the United States military. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation and provides seven Global Leaders of Promise Scholarships, earmarked for international students.

“The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has a long history of providing financial assistance to outstanding students at community colleges,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, President of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. “We are proud to partner with Phi Theta Kappa, make it possible for more deserving students to achieve their educational goals, and support tomorrow’s leaders of the global community.”

The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion but also give students the opportunity to engage in Society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.

“Research shows that Phi Theta Kappa members are four times more likely to complete a college degree than their peers,” said Dr. Monica Marlowe, Executive Director of the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation. “The Leaders of Promise Scholarships recognize students for what they have achieved already and assure that financial need isn’t an obstacle to achieving their academic goals.”

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. Society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations. Learn more at ptk.org.

To learn more about the Phi Theta Kappa chapter at NTCC, contact Dr. Melissa Fulgham at mfulgham@ntcc.edu.