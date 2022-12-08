NTCC Receives Two Gifts

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a $42,039.06 donation from the estate of Earl Christian Williamson. Nita May (left), Director of Development, and Dr. Jonathan McCullough, Executive Vice President for Advancement, are pictured receiving the check.

Williamson was a computer science faculty member at NTCC from 1988 to 1998. The college will use the gift to enhance NTCC’s computer science program by providing scholarships for students majoring in computer Sciences or Cyber Security related fields of study. The college will also use it to offer scholarships to students on the new Esports team coming to NTCC shortly. For information about how to support NTCC through estate and other planned giving, contact McCullough at 903-434-8115 or visit www.ntcc.edu/give.

The Northeast Texas Community College Foundation recently received a $12,000 donation from the United States Tennis Association. Dr. Ron Clinton (left), NTCC President, Jimmy Smith, Coordinator of Continuing Education and Corporate Training, and Dr. Jonathan McCullough, Executive Vice President for Advancement, are pictured receiving the check. The college will use the gift to upgrade NTCC’s tennis courts and provide scholarships for local youth to participate in the 2023 Kids Discovery College. For information about how to give to NTCC, please get in touch with McCullough at 903-434-8115 or visit www.ntcc.edu/give. For more information about Kids Discovery College, contact Smith at 903 at 903-434-8115 or visit www.ntcc.edu/give.