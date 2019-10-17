NTCC Rodeo

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team will host the third NIRA Southern Region Rodeo of the 2019-2020 season this weekend at the Elite Western Arena here in Mount Pleasant, Texas. The indoor arena is at 938 County Road 1655 (Off Harts Bluff Road/FM 1402) Mount Pleasant, Texas. The Rodeo starts at 7:30 pm on Friday, October 18, and 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 19. Adult tickets are $10, Kids 12 and under are $5, and NTCC students with NTCC ID are Free.

Coach Skylar Hunnicutt and Assistant Coach Garrett Poston have the Eagles off to a good start and look to continue to move up the rankings this weekend at home. Early in the season, Zachary McPherson has performed well in the Saddle Bronc, Slate Wiseman is doing well in Steer Wrestling, and the Team roping duo of Presley Spoonemore and Hayden White are helping to pace the Eagles Rodeo team in the team standings.

The Eagles compete in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana Tech University, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola Junior College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.