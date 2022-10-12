Coach Justin Hampton

NTCC Rodeo to Host NIRA Southern Region Collegiate Rodeo

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have the third Rodeo of the 2022-2023 season in Mount Pleasant, Texas, Oct 21-22. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) will host the Rodeo held at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant.

In addition to the NTCC Eagle Rodeo Team, you will see teams from all over Texas, and Louisiana, competing for a chance to qualify for the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo to be held in Casper, Wyoming, in June. NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College.

Fans can watch a full-production Rodeo put on by the students with the stock provided by the legendary Wing Rodeo Company. The Rodeo events on Friday will start at 9:00 am with a morning slack session and free admission, and the regular Rodeo will kick off at 7:00 pm with a full slate of events.

The slack events Saturday will begin at 9:00 am, with free admission, with the Final Rodeo competition starting at 7:00 pm.

Spectators will see a full slate of Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down roping, Team Roping, Goat Tying, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, and Bull Riding.

Admission to the main Rodeo events will be $10.00 for ages 11 and up and for ten and under $5.00 admission. Concessions will be available daily.

Thursday, Oct 20, the NTCC Rodeo team will host a Breakaway Roping Fundraising event at 7:00 pm, ladies only. If you would like to participate in the Thursday fundraising event or join as a sponsor of the NTCC Rodeo, contact Coach Justin Hampton at 903-434-8274 or email him at jhampton@ntcc.edu.

NTCC Rodeo Competes in Uvalde, Texas

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team made the long trip to Uvalde for the Southwest Texas Junior College Rodeo Oct 6-8. It was the 60th Annual Rodeo put on by the SWTJC Rodeo team, which also had a special tribute to the victims of the tragic Uvalde School shooting this past spring.

Garrett Fields led the way for the Men’s team competing in Steer Wrestling. Fields came in second in the long round and finished third in short, placing him third in the average for the Rodeo and bringing in 115 points for the Men’s team.

NTCC sent three to the short-round finals on the Women’s team. Taylor Eastridge was fifth in the long round of Women’s Barrel racing, improving to fourth in the short and average to earn points for the women’s team.

Makenzie Mayes also joined Eastridge in the Barrels with a seventh-place finish in the long round and finished seventh in the average.

Harley Jo Chaffin competed in Goat Tying, placing seventh in the long round and also in the average.

NTCC will host the third NIRA Southern Region Rodeo of the fall season, Oct 21-22, in Mount Pleasant at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena on Greenhill Road.

Look for more information soon about the NTCC Rodeo, or go to www.ntcceagles.com for more details about NTCC Rodeo.