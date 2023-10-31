NTCC – Rodeo Recap

Rodeo Recap

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo Team has been busy the last week with Rodeos on back-to-back weekends. NTCC hosted the third Rodeo of the season October 20-21 at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena and then went to McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 26-28.

Texas A&M University-Commerce took home the Women’s Team title at the Eagles Rodeo. Sam Houston State University captured the Men’s Team Title for the third fall Rodeo of the NIRA season. Blaize Deer of Texas A&M University-Commerce (TAMUC) took home the Women’s All-Around Title by competing in Ladies Breakaway and Goat Tying, and Colin Fox of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) won the Men’s All-Around Title with his efforts in Steerwrestling and Tie Down Roping.

Bradlee Miller (SHSU) won the Bareback competition with a score of 81 points on his ride. Issac Richard of McNeese State University (MCNSU) won the Saddle Bronc with a 78-point ride. NTCC’s Gage Schweer finished in sixth place in the event.

Hill College Bull rider Bryce Jenson took home top honors with a 76-point effort at the Eagles Rodeo. Riley Webb of Southwest Texas Junior College (SWTCJC) took home first place in the Tie Down event with an 8.6-second run. NTCC Alumni and University of Texas Tyler’s Garrett Fields split the sixth/seventh spot.

Steerwrestling saw two teammates split first place with a 4.1-second run, with SHSU team members Colin Fox and Clay Hurt taking the title. Again, Eagle Alumni Fields tied for seventh in the event.

Team Roping was also split with Blinn College, Carson Emmons and his teammate Chet Fritsch splitting first place with the duo of James Arviso of Hill College and Kaden Profili of TAMUC. NTCC got some points from the team of Brennen Wilson and Hayden Sanders.

Ladies Breakaway was a close event with a three-way tie between TAMUC teammates Bailey Gubert and Rylee George and Texas A&M University’s Madalyn Richards, all with a 2.2-second run. Eagle Makenzie Mayes finished in sixth place, just behind them at 2.7 seconds.

McNeese State’s Kamryn Duncan won in Goat Tying with a 7-second run, and Jayci Byler of Sam Houston State took home the fastest time in Barrel Racing at 15.46 seconds.

Teams had little time to relax as the McNeese State University Rodeo just five days later in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Jill White took home first place in the Ladies Breakaway event with a lightning-fast 1.8-second run. Howard Green was in the mix in Tie Down Roping, bringing home third-place points with a time of 8.2, just four-tenths of a second off first place.

In Steer Westling, Garrett Zieffle also was in third place with a time of 6.2 seconds.

NTCC Team Roping went well in Lake Charles with a second-place and fifth-place finish. Kelon Andrews teamed up with Jayden Cisneros of Wharton Junior College to win second place with a 5.8-second run, and fellow Eagles Brennen Wilson and Hayden Sanders brought home points with a 6.4-second run.

Teams have two weeks to prepare for the final NIRA fall Rodeo hosted by Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, November 9-11. NTCC Men’s team sits in third place currently, with the top two teams in the Region moving on to the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

The top three individuals qualify in each event at the end of 10 Rodeos, and NTCC has several in contention for advancement to the big show.

Gage Schweer sits tied for seventh in Saddle Bronc, while Garrett Zieffle is in eighth place in Steerwrestling. Tie Down roping is led by NTCC’s Howard Green and teammate Brennen Wilson is in eleventh position.

Team Roping has the duo of Brennen Wilson and Hayden Sanders in third place in the Region, with Eagle Kelon Andrews and his teammate in eighth place. Eagles Parker Jones and Coy Evans are just outside the top 20 at the twenty-first spot in the Southern Region.

For the Lady Eagles, Makenzie Mayes sits tenth in the Barrels, and three Eagles are in the top fifteen in Ladies Breakaway. Jill White is in fifth position after her win this week, with Mayes in ninth place and Chloe Bahhur in fifteenth.

NTCC looks to move up in the ranks and finish the fall substantial at Sam Houston State before picking back up in the Spring with the Texas A&M University-Commerce Rodeo in early February to kick off the spring season of five more Rodeos.