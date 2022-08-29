NTCC – Scoccer

NTCC Soccer Kicks Off Regular Season

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Soccer programs will kick off the 2022 Regular Season on Wednesday, Aug 31 at 2:00 pm hosting LSU-Eunice from Eunice, Louisiana.

Coach Heather Brady will lead the Eagle Women’s team this season, quickly jumping into Conference play on Saturday following the opening game with LSU-Eunice. Brady returns 11 players from last year’s squad to help lead the six first-year student newcomers.

The Women will open the conference against Navarro College at 2:00 pm Saturday, Sept 3, at home before their first conference road trip to Blinn College on Wednesday, Sep 7.

Coach Juan “JD” Perales will lead the Men’s team this season, with 11 returners with 11 new Eagles. The Men also open up the regular season against LSU-Eunice at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, Aug 31. Then, they will host Coastal Bend College in Conference action on Saturday, Sep 3 at 4:00 pm before hitting the road next week to Blinn College and the Women’s team.

You can find up-to-date schedules at www.ntcceagles.com, and you can purchase your tickets in advance from the website or by downloading the HomeTown Tickets app to your mobile device. No Cash sales at the gate for tickets this year.

The NTCC Soccer complex is on the NTCC Campus. To access the soccer facility, turn off FM 1735 just south of the college onto County Road 4740 and follow the signs to the soccer parking lot.