NTCC – Sports

Jon Evan

NTCC Hires New Men’s Soccer Coach

Northeast Texas Community College is pleased to announce the hiring of Jon Evan as the new Men’s Soccer coach. In addition to running the Men’s team, he will assist Coach Heather Brady with the Women’s team. Coach Evan brings many years of experience from different levels of soccer to the Eagle Soccer Program.

Coach Evan comes to the NTCC from Sul Ross State University and has served as the men’s head soccer coach since July 2021. Before his stop at Sul Ross, he spent five seasons leading the program at Eastern Oklahoma State College, also a member of the NJCAA.

Eastern played two teams that reached the NJCAA Division I semifinals and the eventual Division III national champion, Richland. Eastern was one of only two teams to beat Richland on its way to its seventh national championship.

Eastern knocked off Richland, ranked No. 1 in the country then, in a thrilling 2-1 game at Richland to spark its late-season run to the Region II semifinals.

Before Eastern, Evan spent a year as the associate head coach at Jackson State University. In 2016-17, Evan also served as a staff coach for MS Soccer ODP and the state education staff.

In the spring of 2016, he led his U19 boys’ team to the USYF National Championship.

Coach Evan has had previous stops as the assistant men’s and women’s coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College, served as a staff coach for TN Soccer ODP and the KY Soccer education staff, head men’s soccer coach at Brescia University, head men’s soccer coach at UMaine Farmington. In his first season in charge, Evan guided UMF to its best regular-season finish since becoming a D-III member of the NAC.

In the summer of 2011, Evan worked with MPS Portland Phoenix of the Premier Development League. In the fall of 2010, Evan was an assistant coach with the Rollins College national runner-up team. Evan also served as an assistant coach and goalkeeper trainer for the Laredo Heat of the PDL and continued to work as goalkeeper/personal trainer for Ryan “Godda” Thompson of Jamaican national team fame. Before arriving in Laredo, he spent two seasons at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas.

He spent the 2006 season as an assistant coach at Boston University while serving concurrently in the same capacity at Babson College. Evan served as an assistant coach at Jacksonville University from 2003-05.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Evan played professionally in the USL for the Jacksonville Cyclones and Cocoa Expos. At the collegiate level, he was a goalkeeper on two NCAA Division II Final Four teams at Southern Connecticut State under associate head coach John Deely and Ray Reid.

Evan has earned a bachelor’s in exercise science from Jacksonville University and a master’s in Kinesiology from Midwestern State University. He is a nationally certified personal trainer/ nutrition counselor and holds coaching licenses with the NSCAA and USSF. A native of New England, Evan splits his time between Jacksonville, Fla., and Mount Pleasant, Texas, with his wife and two children.