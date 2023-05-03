NTCC – Sports

NTCC Softball Sweeps Non-Conference Series with Hill College

Northeast Texas Community College hosted Hill College in a non-conference series on April 30 and earned two wins, 4-1 and 4-2, to cap off a fantastic Sophomore day. With this being the final home games of the 2023 season, the Eagles honored the Sophomores after the games.

NTCC got things going in Game 1 in the first inning when Shea Nelson (Hughes Springs, Texas) would reach base with one out after being hit by the pitch. Two batters later, Hannah Boettcher (Valley Mills, Texas) hit a two-run home run to put the Eagles up 2-0.

Hill College got on the board in the top of the second with a solo home run to cut the lead to 2-1, but that would be all the runs Hill would get in game one.

NTCC stayed off the board until the fifth inning when Haley McAlexander (New Boston, Texas) led off with a single and stole second to get into the scoring position. Carson Zachry (Mount Pleasant, Texas would single to move McAlexander up to the third base. Zachry swiped second to give NTCC runners on Second and third with two outs. Boettcher ground out to shortstop but got the run in for NTCC when Haley scored to bring it to 3-1. Skylar Liebrecht (Lakewood, CA) would single, scoring Zachry, who had moved up to third on the Boettcher ground out, putting the game at 4-1 NTCC after five innings.

Sophomore Daphne Bogenschutz (White Oak, Texas) would start in the circle for NTCC and pitch four innings giving up just one run on two hits with no walks. Anna Green (Ore City, Texas) would pitch the final three innings giving up no runs on three hits and two strikeouts.

In Game 2, McAlexander got the Eagles on the board when she led off with a single and later scored on a single by Giselle Fuentes (Lacissine, LA). NTCC would add to the lead in the second inning when Jalissa Alvarez (Mount Pleasant, Texas) hit a solo home run to move the lead to 2-0 NTCC after two innings of play.

After both teams were scoreless in the third inning, NTCC added the final two runs they would need in the fourth inning when Nelson reached via an error to lead off the inning. Lilly Galaviz (Denton, Texas would single to put two runners on for NTCC. Raelyn Kinard (Lake Jackson, Texas) would put the ball in play and picked up the RBI, scoring Nelson. Zachry followed that at-bat up with a single to score Galaviz to bring the score to 4-0 NTCC after four innings of play.

Hill College managed two runs in the sixth inning, but the Eagles managed to hold on for a 4-2 win.

NTCC sent Braylynn Henderson (West Columbia, Texas) to the circle, and she would pitch four innings for the Eagles, giving up no runs on just two hits and six strikeouts. Bogenschutz would throw two more innings before Green would pitch the final inning to win.

NTCC finished conference play with road games at Trinity Valley Community College on May 3 and at Tyler Junior College for a single makeup game on Friday, May 5. NTCC is in playoff contention going into the final week of play and is looking to earn a spot in the NJCAA Region 14 post-season tournament.