NTCC – Sports

Coy Evans | Justin Hampton

NTCC Men’s Rodeo Team Wins the First Rodeo of the 2023-2024 Season

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team headed to the first National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeo hosted by Panola College September 22-23, and the Men’s Team returned to campus as Champions of the Rodeo.

Coy Evans (Fort Supply, OK) led the Men’s team and finished 1st in Tie Down Roping, 8th in Team Roping, and second in All-Around Cowboy standings. Teammate Brennen Wilson (Gilmer, Texas) finished fourth place in Team Roping, with partner Hayden Sanders (Ovalo, Texas) also bringing in team points for the Eagles. Wilson returned points in the Tie Down event with a fifth-place finish to earn 3rd place in the All-Around Cowboy standings.

The Tie-Down competition was good for the Eagles, with Howard Green (Atlanta, Texas) bringing home second place to give NTCC a First, Second, and Fifth place in the event.

Parker Jones (Solvang, CA) teamed up with Evans for the Team Roping event to help bring home the NTCC Men’s Team championship buckle.

Makenzie Mayes brought home points for the Women’s team with a fourth-place finish in the Barrel racing event.

Both teams will have a week off before they head south to the second Southern Region Rodeo hosted by Southwest Texas College in Uvalde, Texas, October 5-7.

NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College. The Eagles will compete in ten College Rodeos to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.

The College National Finals Rodeo is held in Casper, Wyoming each summer. The CNFR is the best of the best in college rodeo. It is where the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association crowns individual event champions in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and goat tying. They also awarded the National team championships to men’s and women’s teams. Over 400 cowboys and cowgirls from over 100 universities and colleges compete in Casper annually. Contestants compete all year in one of the NIRA’s 11 regions for a chance to rope or ride at the CNFR.