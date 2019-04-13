NTCC – Sports

Eagles Earn Series Win Over Panola Friday (Apr 12)

Northeast Texas Community College (13-23, 7-14) continued its offensive attack against Panola College (29-11, 14-7) on Friday. After winning game one Thursday, the Eagles took game two of the series 9-3 before falling to the Ponies in game three 12-11.

Friday’s action took place at home on the NTCC campus. After Panola scored one run in the first inning, NTCC scored on a single by Matt Scheurich, a double by Isaac Rivera, and a single by Michael Bernhardt in the first inning to give the Eagles a 4-1 lead.

Chandler Mauldin got the win for NTCC, Mauldin went seven innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out six and walking one.

Tyler Davis started the game for Panola College. He allowed four hits and four runs over one inning, striking out one.

After Panola hit back-to-back solo home runs in the 3rd inning, Scheurich started the Eagles 3rd inning with a home run to right center field. NTCC would add two more runs in the inning to increase the lead to 7-3 and never looked back. The Eagles added the final two runs in the bottom of the six when John Michael Russ scored on a wild pitch, and Jonathan Carrillo scored on a single by Jake Chapman.

NTCC tallied 11 hits in Game two of the series with Rivera, Cody Cleveland, Chapman, and Scheurich all managing multiple hits for the Eagles. Rivera went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead NTCC in hits.

In Game three of the series, the Eagles fell behind in the first inning 3-0 and were unable to complete the comeback in the 12-11 loss.

Despite a 5-run deficit in the ninth inning, NTCC almost came all the way back, eventually falling short to Panola College on Friday. The Eagles scored four runs in the failed comeback after back-to-back walks, followed by back-to-back errors by Panola, a groundout by Russ, and a single by Jonathon Carrillo.

NTCC was right in it until Panola put up five runs in the 8th inning to erase a 6-6 tie. The Eagles tallied four runs in the ninth inning. Brian Juarez, Andy DeLeon, Russ, and Carrillo each drove in runs during the inning.

Trey Lindsey toed the rubber for Panola going six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out five. Tyler Navarro was on the mound for NTCC in game three of the series. He surrendered six runs on eight hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Javan Smitherman, Mikel Howell, and Garrett Chappell each contributed in relief for NTCC. NTCC hit one home run in Game three. Cody Cleveland went for the long ball in the third inning to cut the Panola lead to 3-2.

The Eagles scattered 13 hits in the game. Carrillo, Isaac Rivera, and Russ all collected multiple hits for NTCC Eagles Varsity. Carrillo went 3-for-6 at the plate to lead NTCC in hits.

NTCC will travel to North Central Texas College in Gainesville, Texas on Monday for a non-conference matchup.

Martinez Remains Hot as Eagles Take Down Panola College

Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Jordan Martinez followed his 7-for-8 performance at the plate in the last two outings with a dominant showing on the mound on Thursday for Northeast Texas Community College (12-22, 6-13). He allowed two hits and zero runs while striking out five and besting Panola College (28-10, 13-6) by a score of 10-0.

NTCC scored in the first inning and never looked back. Cody Cleveland opened the game with a triple and then scored when John Michael Russ drove him in when he singled to center. NTCC would tack on three more runs in the third inning to go up 4-0.

The Eagles offense scored four runs in the fourth inning. NTCC’s big bats were led by Russ, Jonathon Carrillo, and Isaac Rivera, all driving in runners in the inning to increase the Eagle lead to 8-0. NTCC would add one run in the sixth and one in the seventh inning to bring the final to 10-0.

Jarret Whorff led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Panola College. He lasted three-and-a-third innings, allowing nine hits and eight runs while striking out six. Garrett Hermes came in and threw three and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.

NTCC totaled 14 hits on the day with Cleveland, Carrillo, Rivera, Russ, and John Pron each multiple managing hits for the Eagles. Russ, Rivera, Carrillo, and Cleveland each collected three singles leading the Eagles on offense. NTCC was sharp on the day behind Martinez, playing error-free ball in game one of the three-game series.

The Eagles will play games two and three of the series at home on Friday (Apr 12) starting at 1:00 pm.

