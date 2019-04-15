NTCC – Sports

Eagle Baseball takes down North Central Texas College in Non-Conference Action.

Northeast Texas Community College (14-23) baseball traveled to Gainesville, Texas on Monday to take on North Central Texas College (23-15). The Eagles came away with a 6-1 win over North Central.

North Central Texas College watched the game slip away early and could not recover in a 6-1 loss to NTCC on Monday. The Eagles scored first, when Brian Juarez homered in the second inning on a 2-1 count, scoring three runs.

Jackson Rutledge, a Delta State University commit, got the win for NTCC. Rutledge went five innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out five and walking zero.

North Central scored one run in the bottom of the third inning, but that would be the only run the Eagles would give up on the day.

NTCC plated two more runs in the eighth inning and one run in the ninth inning to seal the deal on the 6-1 victory.

Rhett Kouba took the loss for North Central Texas College. He surrendered three runs on five hits over three innings, striking out four and walking one.

The Eagles racked up ten hits on the day to lead NTCC to the win. Cleveland, Carrillo, and Juarez all collected multiple hits for the Eagles with Juarez having three RBI’s to lead the way.

NTCC will return to conference play on Thursday, April 18 when they travel to Paris Junior College.

